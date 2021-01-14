Nevada reports single-day record for COVID-19 deaths

The new high in fatalities came just eight days after the state broke the previous high mark of the coronavirus pandemic.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department administers its first batch of a COVID-19 vaccines to first responders at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Nevada on Thursday reported 62 new fatalities from the coronavirus, setting a new single-day record for deaths just eight days after establishing the previous record.

The deaths over the preceding day brought the cumulative number of coronavirus fatalities in the state to 3,658, according to data posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ website. The previous record for daily deaths was recorded on Jan. 6, when 60 deaths were reported.

The fatalities were well above the moving 14-day daily average of 21, according to the state data.

The state data also shows that the two-week daily average of deaths has been declining steadily since it reached a high of 35 on Dec. 23. The state redistributes data after daily total announcements to better reflect the date of death, which at times causes the trendlines to diverge from daily reports.

The state also reported 2,187 new coronavirus cases, well above the two-week moving daily average of 1,735, down by 24 from the previous day.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The updated figures brought COVID-19 case totals in the state to 256,172.

The state’s COVID-19 response director, Caleb Cage, said Wednesday that the daily tally for new cases was artificially low due to delayed laboratory reporting and predicted the numbers would surge. The same issue was announced by the Southern Nevada Health District, but the agency said its death totals were not affected by delayed reports.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease, reached 21.6 percent, a 0.1-percentage-point increase from the previous day.

Clark County on Thursday reported 1,914 new cases and 46 additional fatalities, according to the county health district.

The updated figures brought totals in Clark County to 196,134 cases and 2,762 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.