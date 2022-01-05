Clark County schools reopen with in-person classes after winter break

The school district said in a message to parents Tuesday night it will “proactively monitor school staff absences” and will deploy central office employees to help.

Juan Campos gets his daughter Damaris, 8 right and Diana, 7 ready for the bus on the first day of school after winter break Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Students arrive at Las Vegas Academy on the first day of school after winter break Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Carlinda Napoleon drops her son Kashawne, 8, off at Dearing Elementary in Las Vegas on the first day of school after winter break Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Monica Porter reminds students to cover their noses with a mask at Williams Elementary in Las Vegas on the first day of school after winter break Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Monica Porter prepares a mask for first grader Dymond Chandler at Williams Elementary in Las Vegas on the first day of school after winter break Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Students across the Clark County School District returned Wednesday to in-person classes following winter break amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The nation’s fifth-largest school district, with more than 300,000 students and 40,000 employees, said in a message to parents Tuesday night that it will “proactively monitor school staff absences” and deploy central service employees to help at schools, if needed.

The district had not provided data, as of 10:30 a.m., about the number of students and employees who were absent Wednesday. A district spokesman said he was working on that request.

The district is already facing a staffing shortage, with about 850 licensed employee vacancies as of mid-December, a number that has grown since school started in early August, and hundreds of support staff vacancies, including for substitute teachers and school bus drivers.

Meanwhile, seven Catholic schools run by the Diocese of Las Vegas were operating with two days of distance learning on Tuesday and Wednesday. In-person classes were expected to resume Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

