CSN instructor, student raise number of COVID-19 cases to 6

The College of Southern Nevada is reporting two more cases of COVID-19 among students and faculty, bringing the total number of cases within the three-campus system to six.

As of Wednesday morning, five students and one instructor have tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to the college’s website.

One of the new cases was an instructor, who reported the test results to the school Monday and was last at a Water Street satellite facility on March 23. The facility “includes but is not limited to” the Southern Desert Regional Police Academy, according to the website.

The other case involves a student who notified CSN of the positive test Tuesday. The student was last on the Charleston Campus on March 16.

Both new cases, as well as the four previous student cases reported, are currently self-quarantined, the website said. Anyone who may have come into contact with those reporting cases will be notified by the Southern Nevada Health District’s disease surveillance team.

