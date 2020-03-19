Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case

A Las Vegas elementary school informed parents Wednesday that a member of the “school family” has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Lomie G. Heard Elementary School in Las Vegas pictured on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A North Las Vegas elementary school has reported the Clark County School District’s first case of COVID-19.

Heard Elementary School, a magnet school in North Las Vegas, informed parents late Wednesday that a member of the “school family” has tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Deep cleaning and disinfecting of the campus was completed Wednesday, according to a message posted on the school’s Facebook page Thursday. Like all CCSD schools, it remains closed until at least April 13.

The message did not address when the person tested positive.

Anyone who had close contact with the patient will be contacted by the Southern Nevada Health District, the message said.

