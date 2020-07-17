Las Vegas private schools planning to return to classroom

Many private schools are planning to have students return full time to campuses in August and say they are receiving an influx of inquiries from public school parents.

As the Clark County School District prepares to deliver a “blended” education of classroom and distance learning in the fall, many Las Vegas-area private schools are planning to return to the classroom full time.

The private schools, which don’t receive state funding and typically have smaller classes, say they have enough space to maintain social distancing during five-day-a-week instruction.

They’re also planning to take precautions such as taking temperatures when students and employees arrive each day, doing intensive cleaning, scheduling student hand-washing sessions, keeping grade level cohorts of students together, staggering passing periods and having one-way traffic flow in hallways.

“It’s definitely more beneficial for students to come back and be working with a teacher, not behind a computer,” said Roxanne Stansbury, head of school for The Alexander Dawson School in Summerlin.

The school, which has about 500 students in preschool through eighth grades, plans to hold in-person classes. It also will offer a full-time distance learning option, but only about 5 percent of families have expressed interest in it, officials said.

Remote options offered

As for local public charter schools, most are planning a mix of in-person and remote learning, plus a full-time remote option for families.

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a directive June 9 requiring school districts, charter schools and private schools to develop reopening plans for the upcoming school year.

Private schools are required to follow reopening guidelines but don’t necessarily have to submit their reopening plan to the state, Nevada Department of Education spokeswoman Terri Hendry said.

For the Clark County School District, its hybrid model calls for cohorts of students to attend classes two days a week in person and work remotely three days a week. The district also will have a full-time distance learning option.

The School Board approved the reopening plan July 9, but the format that classes take in the upcoming school year, which will have a delayed start date of Aug. 24, will depend on factors such as what happens with COVID-19 cases and the outcome of the ongoing state legislative session in terms of education funding. The Clark County School Board is slated to meet again Tuesday to discuss the preparations.

Some private schools are seeing increased inquiries from public school parents who want their child to have full-time in-person classes.

Lake Mead Christian Academy in Henderson, which has about 650 students in kindergarten through 12th grades and plans to offer full-time in-person classes for the upcoming school year, saw a “very strong uptick” when the Clark County School District began to discuss its reopening plan, founder and administrator Sue Blakeley said.

Blakeley said she doesn’t have specific numbers readily available for how many new families have enrolled, but a few grade levels are full.

“We realize that we as a private school have opportunities that the public school doesn’t have just because of the number of students the public school is required to educate,” she said. CCSD has about 325,000 students.

Blakeley, who founded Lake Mead Christian Academy about 30 years ago, said there aren’t many private schools in the Las Vegas Valley, considering the population and number of schoolchildren.

Private schools had a limited number of open slots to begin with, and now they’re particularly strained since they can only operate at 50 percent capacity in classrooms, she said.

Parent perspectives

With so much uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming school year, parents are grappling with tough and complex decisions about their children’s education.

Christina Bentheim, a Clark County School District middle school assistant principal who was previously at Clark High School, said she and her husband pulled their 5-year-old son out of his public school and enrolled him at a private school.

Their son, who previously attended Antonello Elementary School in North Las Vegas, will start Aug. 12 at Our Lamb of God Lutheran School in Las Vegas.

“Our number one concern was, of course, his health and safety,” Bentheim said.

Their second concern was child care. Since she and her husband are both Clark County School District employees, they’ll be working five days a week and don’t know where their son would go on distance learning days.

Since their son can’t stay at home by himself, they would have to find child care for him, another environment where he could potentially be exposed to COVID-19, Bentheim said, so they felt it was safer to put him in a smaller private school.

They looked into Our Lamb of God Lutheran School because they had a connection through a former church.

The school had an opening and got him signed up “super quick,” Bentheim said. Her son will have 13 children in his class and will attend full time unless there’s another closure due to the pandemic.

“Teachers there are excellent,” Bentheim said. “I have complete confidence also in their school safety measures.”

Bentheim, who works at a one-star high-needs school, said she and her husband plan to return their son to a public school once the pandemic has passed. She said she truly believes in the public school system and has dedicated her career to it.

‘It broke my heart’

“It broke my heart to even really think through and make this transition for him,” Bentheim said, but noted she also has to do what’s in her son’s best interests.

The hardest part of the decision, she said, was “the fact that my platform as a school leader has always been a champion for the underdog and equity for children who don’t have appropriate access to school and the resources they need.”

Tens of thousands of local parents can’t afford to put their child in a private school, Bentheim said, noting the pandemic is widening the equity gap.

Las Vegas parent Stacey Hatfield is having her son, who’s going into fifth grade, transition from a private school to a Clark County School District magnet school — Hoggard Elementary School — for the upcoming school year. Her daughter already attends a magnet school.

She was considering a change even prior to the outbreak. The private school her son attended, which she declined to name, had curriculum that wasn’t challenging for him anymore, she said, and a magnet school with a math and science focus was a better fit.

The economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak also played a role, Hatfield said. She works for the state and her husband has a small business, making them wonder if they could continue to afford private school tuition.

Hatfield said she’s allowed to work from home, so she can supervise her children on distance learning days.

Chuck Badger and his wife filled out an application for Lake Mead Christian Academy for their daughter, who’s in second grade, and she was accepted. But ultimately, they decided to keep her at McCaw STEAM Academy, a magnet school in downtown Henderson.

The decision to apply to a private school was their “reaction to the proposal by the (CCSD) school board,” Badger said. “Our knee jerk to it was incredibly negative. I can’t deny that.”

He said his daughter has attended McCaw for only one year but has flourished in the program. And they found out that if they pulled her from the school, she wouldn’t be guaranteed a spot there in the future.

Badger said private school tuition was a factor in their decision, as well. While they could afford it, it was a cost they didn’t budget for. He said he started thinking about all the ways they could invest in their daughter and nurture her interests outside school instead.

Badger and his wife are both sports chiropractors and own their own business. And their daughter’s grandparents live locally and are retired teachers, so they’re able to help out on distance learning days.

Private school reopening plans

While many private schools are planning to offer full-time in-person instruction, it comes with a hefty price tag for parents — one that many can’t afford even though the schools offer financial assistance.

For example, tuition at The Alexander Dawson School ranges from $13,380 for half-day preschool to $26,260 for fifth through eighth grades.

The Meadows School in Summerlin, which has about 850 students in preschool through 12th grades, has developed four models for reopening in August: in-person, cohort schedule, hybrid and online.

“The Meadows School will continue to prioritize in-person educational experiences wherever possible,” its reopening plan stated, while acknowledging that the lack of a vaccine, the possibility of several waves of infection and the need for social distancing all could call such an approach into question.

“I think it’s really important to remember that everything is so fluid right now,” head of school Jeremy Gregersen said Tuesday, noting he can’t commit to anything yet.

If families aren’t comfortable with in-person instruction, the school will offer a distance learning option, he said.

Tuition ranges from $10,900 for half-day preschool to $28,360 for high school grades.

At Green Valley Christian School in Henderson — which serves preschool through 12th-grade students — “we are going to be solely on campus for five days (a week),” elementary school principal Jamie Bielich said. “We’re not offering an online option at this point unless the governor closes the schools and then, of course, we’ll follow the rules.”

Bielich said Tuesday the school’s enrollment has “exploded” in the last week or so, but didn’t have specific numbers.

Tuition is $6,948 per year for kindergarten through fifth grades, $7,872 per year for sixth through eighth grades, and $8,760 per year for ninth through 12th grades.

At Lake Mead Christian Academy, “we find that most of our families are highly desirous of the on-site academy” and don’t feel reluctant about their children returning in person, Blakeley said.

Families feel it’s important for their children to get back into an educational routine, she said, adding that parents also have expressed that their work schedules won’t allow them to be home with their children to supervise distance learning.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas has a total of about 3,500 students at seven elementary/middle schools and one high school, Bishop Gorman High School.

Its elementary and middle schools plan to return to in-person five-day-a-week instruction. Bishop Gorman, which has about 1,500 students, hasn’t announced its reopening plan yet.

If parents aren’t comfortable with having their child return to campus in-person, they’re asked to reach out to their child’s school for accommodations, diocese school Superintendent Catherine Thompson said Monday.

Tuition at diocese campuses varies depending on the school, grade level and whether it’s the Catholic parishoner rate. For example, Our Lady of Las Vegas School’s tuition ranges from $5,150 to $6,915 per child. At Bishop Gorman, it’s $12,900 for the Catholic parishioner rate or $14,300 for the regular rate.

Faith Lutheran Middle & High School, which has nearly 2,000 students, hasn’t yet finalized its reopening plan.

Charter school reopening plans

Many public charter schools are planning to use a hybrid format — similar to CCSD’s plan — for the upcoming school year and also will offer a full-time distance option for families.

In June, the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority board decided each individual school it sponsors will develop its own reopening plan.

Some schools are choosing to have cohorts of students attend in-person classes either in the morning or afternoon five days a week. Others — including Pinecrest Academy, Legacy Traditional School and Sports Leadership and Management of Nevada — are opting for a 50-50 mix of in-person and remote instruction, with students attending in-person classes two days a week.

The board at Somerset Academy, which has seven campuses and more than 9,700 students, plans to vote Monday on a reopening plan. But school principals sent a July 13 email to parents with details about the proposal.

Each campus created its own reopening plan, but many are similar.

“We all have the autonomy to decide what’s best for our own campuses,” said Elaine Kelley, lead principal for the Somerset school system.

For kindergarten through fifth grades, students will be broken up into cohorts — each of which will attend a three-hour session, either in the morning or afternoon, Monday through Friday. Students will also have assigned online learning.

“Cohorts will be randomly assigned with our best effort to keep families scheduled on the same session,” according to the July 13 letter to parents. “We will not be able to accommodate requests.”

For Somerset middle and high schoolers, approaches to hybrid learning will vary depending on the campus.

Nevada State High School, which has eight campuses, plans to offer completely remote instruction. Once the COVID-19 situation improves, the school may implement in-person classes.

If a student needs extra assistance and feels comfortable with doing so, they’ll be allowed to come to a school building for one-on-one help, chief operations officer John Hawk said, adding that’s particularly true for students in special education or who are English language learners.

Legacy Traditional School, which has more than 4,500 students at three Las Vegas Valley campuses, will offer two options for its families: a 50-50 hybrid model or fully remote. The new school year starts Aug. 12, but everyone will be fully online until Aug. 24.

Two cohorts of students will attend in-person classes Monday and Tuesday, or Wednesday and Thursday. Students will learn remotely on other days.

Fridays will be used for students to receive tutoring and other on-campus services, as needed, and for employee collaboration, Legacy’s southwest Las Vegas campus administrator Victoria Welling said.

Many elective classes will still be offered — including general music — but band and orchestra classes won’t be up and running right away, she said.

Mater Academy of Nevada, which has three campuses, is offering families a fully remote option and a hybrid option.

The hybrid plan calls for cohorts of students to alternate which week they’ll attend in-person classes Monday through Thursday while the other cohort participates in remote live instruction. And all students will participate remotely on Fridays.

Nevada Rise Academy’s reopening plan calls for dividing students up into cohorts for in-person classes. A 100 percent distance learning option also will be provided.

A maximum of three-fourths of the student body will be on campus at any given time, allowing for social distancing. Cohorts of students will attend full days of school in person for six weeks and via distance learning for two weeks, according to the plan.

Child care for students during distance learning weeks will be provided onsite through the Champions program. There will also be an offsite partner.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.