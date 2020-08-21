Nevada regents approve $79.4M distribution to schools from reserves

Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents voted Friday to approve a one-time distribution — an estimated $79.4 million in operating pool reserve — to help partially offset budget cuts.

Nevada’s higher education system will return an estimated $79.4 million to the state’s colleges and universities to partly offset budget cuts forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents decided Friday in a split vote to approve the one-time distribution to colleges and universities.

NSHE staff presented four options for how much money to distribute, but regents opted for none of them and decided to pursue a higher amount by accessing unrealized gains in NSHE’s operating pool reserves.

Regent Rick Trachok, who made the motion to use the funds, said the unrealized gain isn’t cash sitting in an account. If the market goes down, there’s nothing to distribute and if goes up, there is, he said.

“Nothing that we do is without risk,” he added.

Trachok said there would still be $181 million in a short-term liquid account that could be accessed in case there are other emergencies.

But NSHE Chief Financial Officer Andrew Clinger disagreed, saying that amount is invested in short-term bonds and cash and should not be considered reserve funds.

“This is not a fund we could then tap into in case of an emergency,” he said.

The amount that will be distributed to NSHE’s eight colleges and universities is subject to final July reconciliation, Clinger said, noting the $79.4 million is an estimate.

The money will only offset part of the budget cuts mandated for NSHE.

