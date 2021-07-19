Pediatricians group urges masks for school staff, kids older than 2

The American Academy of Pediatrics’ updated recommendations for a return to in-person learning call for teachers, staff and students older than 2 to wear masks.

Students begin to enter a side gate at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Teachers and other staff members lead students inside from the playground at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday updated its recommendations for a return to in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year to call for all teachers, staff and students older than 2 wear masks.

The AAP also strongly urged anyone eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to get one.

The mask recommendation is stricter than recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC advised that fully vaccinated students, teachers and staff do not need to wear masks.

“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers — and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” said Sonja O’Leary, chair of the AAP council on school health. “The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health. Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”

According to the news release, the mask recommendation was necessary because a significant portion of the student population is not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

