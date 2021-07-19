93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Education

Pediatricians group urges masks for school staff, kids older than 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2021 - 10:27 am
 
Students begin to enter a side gate at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class on Mon ...
Students begin to enter a side gate at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Teachers and other staff members lead students inside from the playground at Goolsby Elementary ...
Teachers and other staff members lead students inside from the playground at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday updated its recommendations for a return to in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year to call for all teachers, staff and students older than 2 wear masks.

The AAP also strongly urged anyone eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to get one.

The mask recommendation is stricter than recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC advised that fully vaccinated students, teachers and staff do not need to wear masks.

“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers — and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” said Sonja O’Leary, chair of the AAP council on school health. “The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health. Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”

According to the news release, the mask recommendation was necessary because a significant portion of the student population is not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Flash flood warnings issued with more Las Vegas rain expected this week
Flash flood warnings issued with more Las Vegas rain expected this week
2
Las Vegas in ‘very tricky place’ after COVID warnings
Las Vegas in ‘very tricky place’ after COVID warnings
3
Marshawn Lynch opens store on Las Vegas Strip
Marshawn Lynch opens store on Las Vegas Strip
4
Police investigate shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Police investigate shooting in downtown Las Vegas
5
Tenants struggling as apartment rents soar in Las Vegas Valley
Tenants struggling as apartment rents soar in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary ...
Vaccinated students, teachers don’t need masks, CDC says
By Mike Stobbe and Collin Binkley The Associated Press

The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Read More