Education

School Board expected to get an earful from foes of face mask policy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2021 - 10:36 am
 
Protesters hold signs opposing the mask mandate for Clark County School District students on We ...
Protesters hold signs opposing the mask mandate for Clark County School District students on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, outside the Clark County School District- Administrative Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara is scheduled to deliver a COVID-19 school reopening update to the School Board on Thursday after what is expected to be a raucous public comment period focused on the mandatory face mask policy.

Officials got a likely preview through a protest of the mask policy outside the district headquarters Wednesday evening that drew several hundred parents and some school district employees.

Erin Phillips, president and CEO of Power to Parent Union, which organized the protest, said protecting parental rights is the main issue for the demonstrators.

“We need to protect our parental rights because parents are the foundation of our society, families are the foundation of our society,” she said. “… We don’t want to co-parent with the governor. We don’t want to co-parent with the CCSD trustees.”

The district’s mask mandate covers all staff and students in indoor settings, including buses. The district also is conducting COVID-19 testing at six high schools for students and employees who are symptomatic or have been exposed and has instructed teachers to practice social distancing as feasible in classrooms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

