Some parents nervous as CCSD students return following 5-day ‘pause’

The Clark County School District reopened campuses Wednesday after a closure that coincided with the long holiday weekend due to extreme staffing shortages.

Maria Vega drops her son Aaron, 6, off at Rowe Elementary School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after the Clark County School District took a five-day pause due to extreme staffing shortages.

Parents drop their kids off at Rowe Elementary School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after the Clark County School District took a five-day pause due to extreme staffing shortages.

Raynard Marinas drops his kids Kade, 7, left, and Rayden, 6, off at Rowe Elementary School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after the Clark County School District took a five-day pause due to extreme staffing shortages. Looking on is his daughter Blessing, 3.

Students return to classes at Orr Middle School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a five-day pause due to extreme staffing shortages.

Students return to classes at Orr Middle School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a five-day pause due to extreme staffing shortages.

More than 300,000 Clark County School District students returned to class Wednesday after a five-day “pause” due to extreme staffing shortages triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pause began Friday and included two days of canceled classes, which students will make up later this school year, wrapped around the long Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.

At Rowe Elementary School on South Bruce Street near UNLV, parent Raynard Marinas parked alongside a curb near one of the school entrances before the bell and waited until the campus opened before sending sons 7-year-old Kade and 6-year-old Rayden, on their way.

“I really don’t want to,” he said about having his first- and second-graders attend in-person classes. “I was hoping they could go online.”

Marinas, who moved to Las Vegas about one year ago from Hawaii, said he’s hoping his children don’t get sick, but added that the family loves the school and teachers.

He said he heard about staffing shortages at the school and that quite a few employees were absent about a week ago.

In preparation for classes resuming, he talked with his sons about “just trying to be safe,” he said. “That’s all.”

As they waited outdoors, the boys were already wearing their sports-themed face masks.

It remains to be seen if the pause results in fewer absences among staff and students. The school district said Wednesday that school nurses contacted 1,409 employees and cleared 1,068 to return to work. It also contacted 4,057 parents and cleared 2,324 students to return to school.

But it did not respond to questions about how many new COVID-19 cases were reported by its roughly 40,000 staff members or students during the period.

At Rowe Elementary’s front entrance down the block and around a corner, more families were walking to campus from nearby apartment complexes and homes. A few school buses pulled up, letting students off. And a short line of parents formed outside the doorway leading to the front office.

Maria Vega’s 6-year-old son Aaron ran in through a gate onto a large grassy field, where school employees greeted students and parents.

Vega said she was feeling good about sending her son back to campus after the pause.

“It’s great because my kid loves school,” she said.

Vega, who has had children at Rowe Elementary over the last 18 years, said it’s a great school with excellent communication to parents, noting that parents are informed of positive COVID-19 cases.

Vega also said school families do well with taking precautions. “If you look around, everyone is wearing masks,” she noted.

She said she has heard about staffing shortages, noting she knows it’s an issue in other states across the country as well.

As for the school district’s five-day pause, she said it was “fine.” She has been working and the family dealt with it.

“You just have to adjust,” she said.

A father dropping off two children at the school said, though, that between winter break and the five-day pause, students haven’t spent much time in class.

He said it’s better if schools can stay open and stay safe. “You can’t learn from a computer,” he added.

