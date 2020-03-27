State approves CCSD’s distance learning plan, won’t require makeup days

A plan for distance learning in the Clark County School District has been approved by Nevada’s state superintendent of public instruction.

Jhone Ebert, Nevada superintendent of public instruction (Nevada Governor’s Office)

Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara reacts to a comment from a community member at the Board of Trustees meeting at Edward A. Greer Education Center, March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A plan for distance learning at the Clark County School District was approved Friday by Nevada’s state superintendent of public instruction, the Nevada Department of Education said.

Department spokesman Greg Bortolin said Superintendent Jhone Ebert approved the plan earlier in the day. He said implementation of distance education is up to each district, but because CCSD began working on its plan Monday, it will not need to make up those days in the summer.

CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara confirmed he submitted the plan Monday and engaged in discussions with Ebert during the week on the the exact wording of certain provisions.

The plan was submitted in response to a directive from Ebert that asked all superintendents to guarantee that distance learning for all students would begin March 23.

Jara had said Monday that the district could not guarantee distance learning would reach all 320,000 students because of gaps in access to technology.

Bortolin said what the district provided conforms to the requirements of an emergency program of distance education as set forth by the Nevada Department of Education in accordance with an emergency directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

