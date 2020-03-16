State, Clark County schools lists food sites for students

Student food distribution pods will be set up at 15 school locations in Clark County and at a growing list of schools through the state.

A Clark County School District employee hands packaged food to siblings Michael Randal, 3, from left, Kelsey Brown, 6, and Tanya Brown, 10, at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 15, 2020. The district set up 15 food distribution pods for children following the decision to close all of NevadaÕs K-12 schools through mid-April due to COVID-19 concerns. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark County School District employees wait for families to pick up food at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 15, 2020. The district set up 15 food distribution pods for children following the decision to close all of NevadaÕs K-12 schools through mid-April due to COVID-19 concerns. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Clark County School District employee hands out breakfast and lunch packages to families at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 15, 2020. The district set up 15 food distribution pods for children following the decision to close all of NevadaÕs K-12 schools through mid-April due to COVID-19 concerns. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

In the wake of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement Sunday that all public, private and charter schools in Nevada will temporarily close beginning Monday, the state Department of Agricultre and the Clark County School District have announced details on on free meals for students would be available for pick-up as early as Monday at sites statewide.

The state department will implement a summer schedule meal delivery program with meals “served in a grab-and-go style to minimize contamination potential and avoid delays,” according to a news release.

If widespread closures reduce capacity of school central kitchens, schools will start distributing unprepared “household food” such as dry or canned goods, not prepared meals.

NDA has received waivers from the USDA to provide emergency food response to affected communities “with reduced risk through temporarily eliminating signature requirements and reducing and contact,” the statement said. The department and CCSD released a list of food distribution sites and hours, which will be updated on its Facebook page:

Clark County

15 sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley distributing grab and go meals from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Parents can also pick up academic resources at these sites. A school-age child must be present for food to be distributed.

— Basic High School, 400 Palo Verde Drive, Henderson.

— Canyon Springs High School, 350 E Alexander Road, North Las Vegas.

— Centennial High School, 10200 Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas.

— Chaparral High School, 3820 Annie Oakley Drive, Las Vegas.

— Cheyenne High School, 3200 W Alexander Road, North Las Vegas.

— Cimarron-Memorial High School, 2301 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas.

— Clark High School, 4291 W Pennwood Ave., Las Vegas.

— Desert Pines High School, 3800 E Harris Ave., Las Vegas.

— Las Vegas High School, 6500 E Sahara Ave., Las Vegas.

— Mojave High School, 5302 Goldfield St., North Las Vegas.

— Shadow Ridge High School, 5050 Brent Lane, Las Vegas.

— Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W Robindale Road, Las Vegas.

— Silverado High School, 1650 W Silver Hawk Ave., Las Vegas.

— Spring Valley High School, 3750 S Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas.

— Veteran’s CTA, 2531 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas.

In addition, two charter schools are providing meals on Monday:

— Equipo Academy, 4131 E Bonanza Road, Las Vegas (serving drive-thru meals Monday) in partnership with Three Square.

— Quest Las Vegas, 4025 N Rancho Drive, Las Vegas.

Elsewhere in the state:

Churchill County – meal sites expected to start Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Churchill County High School

Numa Elementary School

Northside Early Learning

Douglas County – meal sites expected to start Tuesday

C.C Meneley Elementary School

Aspire Academy High School

Elko County – meal sites expected to start Wednesday

Southside Elementary School

West Wendover High School

Jackpot

Owyhee

Lincoln County – meal sites expected to start Tuesday

Caliente Elementary School

Pahranagat Middle School

Lyon County

Delivering meals via the bus route from 9 to 10 a.m. starting Monday

Nye County – meals starting Wednesday

Walk up meals 10 to 11 a.m. provided at Round Mountain, Gabbs Elementary, Tonopah Elementary, and Tonopah Middle and High.

Bus routes will be operating their normal route with meals staring at 10 a.m.

