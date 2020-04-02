Student at CSN’s Henderson campus tests positive for COVID-19

A second College of Southern Nevada student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a notice posted on the college’s website Thursday.

Students walk past the Leslie and Joan Dunn Advance Technology Center at the College of Southern Nevada in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The student notified the college of a confirmed positive test Wednesday. The student was last on CSN’s Henderson campus on Mar. 13, it said.

The notice gave no information about the student’s condition.

Individuals who came into contact with this student will be notified by the Southern Nevada Health District’s disease surveillance team which investigates positive cases of COVID-19, the notice said.

CSN reported its first case on Tuesday. That individual was last on the Charleston campus on Mar. 13 and is now self-quarantining.

