CSN student tests positive for COVID-19, is in self-quarantine

A College of Southern Nevada student has tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case at the college.

The student was last on the Charleston campus on March 11 in Building K and is now self-quarantining, according to a campuswide message from the college sent Tuesday.

The Southern Nevada Health District will contact anyone who may have been exposed through extended close contact with the patient and will determine if further testing is needed.

“I know that I join the entire CSN family in sending our best wishes and collective support for a quick recovery to our student,” CSN President Federico Zaragoza said in a message. “Please keep all of those across our community affected by the disease in your thoughts.”

