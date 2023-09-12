78°F
Education

Teacher absences cause closure of 4 CCSD schools

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2023 - 7:15 am
 
Updated September 12, 2023 - 7:21 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District said that four schools have canceled classes Tuesday “due to a high number of unexpected teacher absences.”

The schools are Southwest Career and Technical Academy, 7050 W. Shelbourne Ave.; Sig Rogich Middle School, 235 Pavilion Center Drive; Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School, 3955 N. Timberlake Drive; and Neil C. Twitchell Elementary School, 2060 Desert Shadow Trail in Henderson.

On Monday, CCSD filed an emergency motion that seeks to stop “rolling sickouts” that have closed three schools and disrupted operations at two others this month.

The district announced Monday night that it filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to “stop the continuance of a strike” by educators represented by the Clark County Education Association.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

