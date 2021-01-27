Teachers union exec foresees March return for youngest CCSD students

Prekindergarten through third grade students at the Clark County School District could be back in classrooms beginning March 1, a top teachers union official said Wednesday.

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association (CCEA), speaks as Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, left, and Marie Neisess, Clark County Education Association President, look on during a press conference on Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita said the return would occur under the terms of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) approved by the Clark County School Board on Jan. 14. The agreement between the district and the union laid out the specifics of a return for lower elementary students and teachers under a hybrid instructional model.

A school district representative would not confirm the potential return date on Wednesday afternoon, saying that more information would be provided when it’s available.

The MOA said the district would allow teachers a five-day transition to hybrid instruction without students being on campus, and outlined the safety requirements of a return, like personal protective equipment for staff.

The district will try to accommodate telecommuting, according to the agreement, and will prioritize requests from staff who are members of vulnerable populations. But telecommuting is not guaranteed, depending on how many students choose to return to individual campuses.

Some early elementary teachers reported receiving a questionnaire from the district this week gauging their willingness to return to classrooms. The surveys say no date has been determined, but that planning was needed to prepare a “tentative target of March 2021.”

The district also approved on Jan. 14 a limited and voluntary return for small groups of students at all grade levels, though no timeline has yet been announced for schools to submit their plans to do so.

