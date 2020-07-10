Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat

In a marathon meeting Thursday night, Clark County School District trustees unanimously approved a plan to reopen schools this fall with the caveat that additional details about how to do so would come back before the board.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a marathon meeting Thursday night, Clark County School District trustees approved a plan to reopen schools this fall with the caveat that additional details about how to do so would come back before the board.

After hesitation from trustees to move forward with a plan that sees students attend in-person classes two days a week, Superintendent Jesus Jara said the district’s recommendations were only a framework that needed to be submitted to the state in order for the district to take any action whatsoever toward reopening schools.

But what classes will actually look like come Aug. 24 will depend on a host of factors outside of the district’s control, such as the status of COVID-19 in the state and whether the special session of the state Legislature makes any cuts to K-12 education.

Trustees also will have another chance to influence the exact nature of the reopening, Jara said.

“We may be at distance education come August 10 depending on what cases are looking like, depending on what this community is looking like,” Jara said. “But we have to start moving the ball down the goal line to get us to a position where we can start in one of these three (plans).”

With the approval, the district will begin surveying parents about their cohort preferences and logistical needs while allowing school leaders to move forward with planning. The plan still must be approved by the Nevada Department of Education before it comes back before the trustees at a to-be determined date.

CCSD was required to submit a plan to the state that would account for a distance learning scenario, a return to schools and a blended learning option.

The basic structure of the district’s reopening plan has remained unchanged since its first presentation on June 25. It recommends that students attend school in-person for two days a week and take distance learning for three days a week on a cohort-based schedule, with a third cohort available for students who choose distance learning only.

Trustees Linda Young and Linda Cavazos expressed that they believed the blended learning model was the scenario under which CCSD students would return to schools in August. Jara said that wasn’t necessarily the case.

Slow start for presentation

The presentation of the reopening plan, initially scheduled for 6 p.m., was pushed to 7 p.m. after another presentation ran long and in order to accommodate an announcement by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

When they reconvened, trustees struggled to reach a consensus on whether they would discuss the plan after the presentation or at scheduled discussion points, eventually commencing the presentation around 7:30 p.m.

Cavazos eventually made a motion to approve the plan in order to allow the district to meet its deadlines but said the approval was conditional only. The fear that a delay to the start of the school year could result in employees not being paid led her to support approval, she said.

Trustees unanimously approved the plan at 11:20 p.m.

The presentation Thursday further elaborated on how schools would allocate staff to the in-person cohorts versus the virtual cohort: If at least 20 percent of students at a school choose distance learning, dedicated teachers could be assigned to Cohort C. The more students in Cohort C, the more staff could be dedicated to them.

But trustees also received several new options in the final draft of the plan as a result of community feedback, including the chance to offer a traditional, yearlong schedule to secondary students instead of the semester-based classes initially recommended. Trustees did not ultimately choose to take up alternative options at this meeting.

CCSD staff, including Deputy Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell, still recommended the semester-based option that would see students take four condensed courses per semester in order to increase instructional time and limit passing periods.

But performing arts, advanced placement and International Baccalaureate teachers have raised the alarm that a four-course, semester-based schedule would limit students from taking or successfully completing these programs.

Tony Gebbia, IB Coordinator at Spring Valley High, said the proposed schedule would likely cut short the plans of more than 1,000 IB juniors and seniors who must take two-year courses in their final years of the program.

“They’ll have lost so many hours, they’ll never catch up,” Gebbia said.

IB teachers, meanwhile, would be faced with trying to fit two years of curriculum into one semester while struggling to meet the principle of concurrency of learning integral to IB programs, Gebbia said.

Region 2 Superintendent Debbie Brockett acknowledged that the schedule presented a challenge to IB courses, but she said the district had been working with principals to create models that would allow schools to split the two-hour block into one-hour blocks to accommodate different programs.

Trustee Danielle Ford also offered a motion for a soft-opening model in which almost all students do distance learning initially, with school doors open for vulnerable students who need access to meals, internet and Chromebooks. However, the motion was voted down.

Jara said that such a staggered start might be possible under the district’s current proposed plan but that it was critical to submit a framework to the Department of Education first before such details could be determined.

A Nevada Department of Education spokesperson said a reopening plan is due on July 21, 20 calendar days before the proposed start date of Aug. 10. The next Clark County School Board meeting is scheduled on Aug. 13.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.