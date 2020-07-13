UNR requires students to take online COVID-19 training

The requirement is for all students for the second summer session, which began Monday, and the fall semester. Students will be quizzed on the material, the university says.

The University of Nevada, Reno, is requiring its approximately 21,000 students to complete online COVID-19 training in preparation for returning to campus.

The requirement applies to all students taking classes during the second summer session, which began Monday, and the fall semester.

The online training, which takes about 17 minutes to complete, includes an overview of the COVID-19 virus and safety precautions, including wearing a face mask, the impact of the pandemic on academics and the campus environment and a summary of additional resources.

In a July 8 email to students, Melisa Choroszy, associate vice president for enrollment services, wrote: “YOU have always played an important role in keeping yourself and others in our community safe. This is more important than ever as you pursue your university education during this pandemic. For that reason, prior to attending classes, students must complete the COVID-19 educational course developed with you specifically in mind.”

She also wrote in the email: “Later, during your regularly scheduled classes, your instructors will be assigning a quiz based on this training information.”

UNR, like other Nevada colleges and universities, is offering a combination of in-person, hybrid and online classes during its current session and in the fall.

UNR’s student training is a modified version of required training for faculty members and staff, Choroszy told the Review-Journal.

Every UNR instructor will include an expectation in their course syllabi for students to complete the training, Choroszy said. The university also developed a five-minute video instructors can choose to show in class.

At UNLV, there’s a COVID-19 training requirement for faculty and staff, spokesman Tony Allen said in a Friday email to the Review-Journal. The university is also creating resources, including videos, that will be shared with students online.

“While we encourage students to review the materials, my understanding is that it is not a requirement at this time,” Allen said.

