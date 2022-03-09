Henderson police expected to address recent fatal crashes

Two people were killed Monday in Henderson because of suspected speeding drivers.

Neighborhood friends photograph a memorial at the scene where teenager Rex Patchett was killed by a motorist while walking home from school outside Mannion Middle School on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Neighborhood friends gather at the scene where teenager Rex Patchett was killed by a motorist while walking home from school outside Mannion Middle School on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Police Department Chief Thedrick Andres is expected to speak Wednesday morning inside the Henderson City Hall about recent fatal crashes in the city.

Two people were killed Monday in Henderson because of suspected speeding drivers.

Tuimanino Alailefaleula, 44, of Henderson died after his Jeep was rear-ended at Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway, causing the Jeep to burst into flames.

Alailefaleula died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Monday evening, 13-year-old Rex Patchett of Henderson was struck by a black coupe while walking on the sidewalk near the 100 block of East Paradise Hills Drive.

Police had not identified the driver as of Wednesday morning, but the department previously said the driver lost control of the vehicle while speeding and drove up on the sidewalk.

The boy was less than a block from Mannion Middle School, where family said he attended.

An online fundraiser started for the boy Tuesday night said he had an infectious laugh and loved to play basketball and football.

“His approach to sports was the same as his approach to life, just find a way to enjoy it with others,” the page read. “In moments of silence, we still hear Rex laughing with us.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.