Man shot, killed by Henderson police identified

Henderson police officers shot a 26-year-old man Friday on North Green Valley Parkway. Police say the man was vandalizing a house and wielding a knife.

(Review-Journal file)

A 26-year-old man shot dead by Henderson police officers on Friday has been identified.

Lazaro S. Enriquez, of Henderson, died of multiple gunshot wounds at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Monday.

Meanwhile, the Henderson Police Department released the names of the officers involved in a shooting last week that killed a man police said was wielding a knife and yelling at officers to shoot him.

Officers James Schulke and Nicole Ciotti were named Monday by Henderson police as the involved officers.

Schulke, who has been with the department since 2005, and Ciotti, who has been with the department since 2013, have been placed on paid administrative leave, police said in a news release Monday.

The shooting happened after police responded to a disturbance in the 2300 block of North Green Valley Parkway at about 9:20 p.m. Friday.

A 26-year-old man was vandalizing the inside of a home while cutting himself with a knife, police said in a news release Saturday.

Police said the man was holding the knife “in a threatening manner” and approaching officers. Officers repeatedly told the man to drop the knife. The man “aggressed” a nearby person, police said, and officers were then able to pull his attention away from the person, according to the news release.

The man refused to drop the knife while yelling for officers to shoot him, police said.

Officers tried to use tasers on the man, police said, but they were ineffective. The officers then shot the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office. It’s the third police shooting involving Henderson officers in 2023.

In September, two Henderson police officers shot and wounded Shena Reiber, 33, at the Hampton Court apartment complex at 1030 Center St., near East Warm Springs Road and East Lake Mead Parkway. Body-camera footage released by police showed Reiber wielding a knife as she approached officers.

In June, Officer Tyler Travers shot and killed Steven Brucker, 53, after police said the man held a gun to his own head and then pointed the weapon at officers on North Boulder Highway near West Sunset Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.