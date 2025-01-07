57°F
Henderson

Missing Henderson teen found in desert died by suicide, coroner’s office says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2025 - 10:07 am
 
Updated January 7, 2025 - 10:29 am

A missing teen whose body was found in Henderson died by suicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Seventeen-year-old Jennaleah Hin, of Henderson, left home on the evening of Dec. 30 after a family dispute. On her way out of the home, Hin said something to the effect of: “You don’t have to worry about me anymore,” according to Mark Speer, a commander with Red Rock Search & Rescue.

Her body was found by a hiker Sunday in the desert area east of Desert Sunflower Circle and Spanish Needle Street, according to authorities.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

