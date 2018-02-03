Raiders could boost companies expanding at Henderson airport

Two Las Vegas aviation companies hope to capitalize on the air traffic the Raiders could bring when they relocate to Southern Nevada.

Paul Sallach, president of All in Aviation in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (Madelyn Reese/Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese

The groundbreaking for an enclosed airplane hangar facility at Henderson Executive Airport, planned for April, will be the start of a joint facility by All in Aviation and Lone Mountain Aviation, Inc. The facility will include 24 hangars for personal aircraft, adding to the 160 privately owned and operated enclosed hangars at the airport.

All in Aviation is a full-service aviation company specializing in Cirrus Aircraft flight training, rental and sales with locations at the North Las Vegas Airport and Henderson Executive Airport. Lone Mountain Aviation, headquartered in the same facility, performs general aviation maintenance and repair.

The companies have been partnered since All in Aviation president and founder Paul Sallach founded his company in 2016.

“We do the rental, sales and training and Kenny keeps them in the air,” Sallach said, referring to Lone Mountain president and founder Kenny Scherado.

The expanded facility could also increase All in Aviation’s rental and training capabilities once the Raiders training facility is completed across the street. The Henderson City Council is set to vote Feb. 6 to give final approval on the land purchase.

It’s too early for the Clark County Department of Aviation to make predictions about the impact of the training facility, said department spokesperson Christine Crews.

“They haven’t … shared with anyone what their plans are explicitly for their facility or what their aviation needs may be,” Crews said. “We welcome them to the neighborhood and if they have aviation needs we look forward to meeting them.”

Customers can rent planes for personal use or hire a pilot to fly them around. Rentals by the hour are between $400 and $500 including “consumables,” or maintenance materials.

The Henderson airport design also includes a full maintenance, flight training, pilot shop, avionics shop and parts facility.

All in Aviation What: Flight school, aircraft rental, pilot services and aircraft purchasing Where: 2830 N. Rancho Dr. Phone: 702-255-4622 Website: allinaviation.com Lone Mountain Aviation What: General aviation repair station Where: 2830 N. Rancho Dr. Phone: 702-309-2200 Website: lonemountainaviation.com

