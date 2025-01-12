‘You never know how much a child is hurting’: Family, friends remember teen during vigil

The mother of Jennaleah Hin, a 17-year-old girl who was found dead by suicide last week, told family and friends that her family will never recover during a candlelight vigil for the teen.

Family and friends gather during a vigil for Jennaleah Hin, 17, who was found dead on Jan. 5, 2025, in a desert area near Desert Sunflower Circle and Spanish Needle Street in Henderson. The vigil was held on Saturday, Jan.11, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Candles light up as family and friends gather during a vigil for Jennaleah Hin, 17, who was found dead on Jan. 5, 2025, in a desert area near Desert Sunflower Circle and Spanish Needle Street in Henderson. The vigil was held on Saturday, Jan.11, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A makeshift memorial for Jennaleah Hin, 17, who was found dead on Jan. 5, 2025, in a desert area near Desert Sunflower Circle and Spanish Needle Street in Henderson, is seen on Saturday, Jan.11, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The mother of Jennaleah Hin, a 17-year-old Henderson girl who was found dead by suicide after a large search effort, told family and friends that her family will never recover during a candlelight vigil for the teen on Saturday.

“You never know how much a child is hurting,” said Jennifer Swanson, addressing a crowd of about 50 who held roses and lit candlesticks. “I don’t think we could ever recover because our home is broken without her. I walk daily in my home searching for her.”

Behind Swanson — who stood closely huddled with her husband, Corey Swanson, her 15-year-old daughter, Hazeljoy Hin, and other family members — was growing makeshift memorial that included stuffed teddy bears, a rosary, and flower bouquets.

A Facebook post announcing the event, which took place at the cul-de-sac east of Desert Sunflower Circle and Spanish Needle Street in Henderson, invited students and families of Foothill High School, where Hin was a senior.

Approximately 100 yards past the cul-de-sac, according to the Henderson Police Department, is where Jennaleah’s body was found on Jan. 5.

Jennaleah left her home near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Kind Avenue on the evening of Dec. 30 after a family dispute, a Henderson police report said. The dispute was about a relationship with her boyfriend, according to the report.

Four days later, on Jan. 3, a large-scale search effort that included more than 50 people, including law enforcement and volunteers, was mounted for Jennaleah as Henderson police announced in a press release that day that Hin was missing and endangered.

The Review-Journal previously reported that when Henderson police announced that Jennaleah Hin was missing and endangered, they did not disclose that the teen was suspected of taking her stepfather’s handgun.

There was also no mention that Hin had left behind a suicide letter.

Instead, this information appeared in a Henderson police report released Thursday, four days after Hin was found dead of a gunshot wound. The death was a suicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

‘She was on her way to success’

During Saturday’s vigil, Corey and Jennifer Swanson did not make any comments about how Jennaleah was able to access a firearm.

Instead, they discussed Jennaleah’s upbringing and shared how much they missed her.

“She was obedient. She was never a child who got put on timeout. She was on her way to success, but unfortunately, there were things — deeper thoughts she had — that I never knew about,” Swanson said through sobs.

Corey Swanson is a North Las Vegas police officer, and the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement that the gun used in Jennaleah Hin’s death was not a department-issued weapon.

In the Henderson report, Corey Swanson said he suspected that Jennaleah had taken his Glock 43 handgun when she left the house on Dec. 30.

“Corey Swanson stated he believes Jennaleah took his Gray Glock 43 handgun, because he saw it this morning and noticed when Jennaleah was gone so was his firearm,” the report stated.

In an interview on Tuesday, Jennaleah’s father, Hina Hin, who lives in California, said he wanted answers and alleged that the Swansons could have better secured the firearms in the home.

‘Trying to rebuild’

The Henderson Police Department has declined to comment on the case and has said the investigation is still open. Also, North Las Vegas police said in a statement that they were not investigating.

On Thursday, Phil Karas, a family friend of the Swansons and president of the North Las Vegas Police Officers Association, spoke on the family’s behalf, stating that the family had declined to make a statement.

A distraught Jennifer Swanson said Saturday that her family is “trying to rebuild.”

“I would appreciate it if you could continue to pray for us,” she said. “Thank you, everyone, for taking the time to be here, and Jennaleah, thank you for being the perfect girl.”

After Jennifer Swanson finished, Corey Swanson also spoke.

“Our home is broken without you. I love you, Jenna,” he said.

Then, the family placed their candles in the dirt near the memorial. Jennifer Swanson kneeled before it, wailing as other mourners comforted her by rubbing her back.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.