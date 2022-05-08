Human remains found at Lake Mead days after similar discovery

National Park Service rangers responded to a report from a witness at 2 p.m. about human skeletal remains found at Callville Bay.

Callville Bay Marina at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Human remains were found at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday, less than a week after the remains of a man were found in a barrel at the lake.

National Park Service rangers responded to a report from a witness at 2 p.m. about human skeletal remains found at Callville Bay, according to a National Park Service press release sent Saturday night.

“At this time homicide is not responding,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said Saturday night. “The coroner’s office is handling.”

The remains of the man in a barrel were found near Hemenway Harbor on May 1. Police believe the man died from a gunshot wound and that the barrel may have been dumped in the lake in the 1980s. The barrel was found because of dropping water levels in the lake.

Local philanthropists who helped solve several homicide cases through DNA last year has donated money for DNA testing to help Metro identify the man.

No further information was available about Saturday’s discovery.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.