Las Vegas afternoon update for Friday, May 5th — VIDEO

• White Castle plans to open a new location in downtown Las Vegas. It will be the chain’s second location in Nevada. An opening date has not been announced.

• Police say a person trying to sell a ring shot at a man trying to rob them at Boulder Station Thursday night. The suspect fled and the investigation is ongoing.

• Officials say pilot error caused a Nellis Air Force Base helicopter to crash in August. The pilot over-corrected to avoid colliding with another helicopter. Four crew members were injured.

• A new bill would allow hockey fans to purchase a Vegas Golden Knights special license plate. The bill has already passed the Senate.