Las Vegas afternoon update for Thursday, June 8 — VIDEO

• Health officials will spray an area of North Las Vegas Friday to fight a mosquito species capable of spreading Zika and other viruses. The mosquito was found locally for the first time last week, but all of the ones captured have tested negative for Zika.

• Vegas Vickie is being taken down on Fremont Street. She’s being removed Monday as part of construction on a new hotel-casino on the site of the Las Vegas Club.She was created in 1980.

• A new report ranks Nevada fourth in the nation when it comes to solar capacity. The state has moved up one spot since last year.

• Boulder City’s city manager has resigned. J. David Fraser started in 2013 but did not say why he was stepping down. Public Works Director Scott Hansen has been appointed interim city manager.