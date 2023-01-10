56°F
18-year-old dies after cardiac arrest at Las Vegas charter school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2023 - 1:33 pm
 
Amplus Academy at 8377 W. Patrick Lane in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

A Las Vegas teenager died Sunday after suffering from cardiac arrest at southwest valley charter school, officials said.

Jordan Bister, 18, died at Southern Hills Hospital. The Clark County coroner’s office had not ruled his cause of death as of Tuesday.

In a statement from Amplus Academy, school officials said the high school senior suffered cardiac arrest Tuesday on campus and was hospitalized.

“Amplus Academy’s Crisis Response Team, including our school counselors, licensed therapists and social workers, are working to support students and staff as they process this grief,” officials from the charter school at 8377 W. Patrick Lane wrote in the statement.

Bister planned to join the military after graduating high school, his family wrote in an online fundraiser.

“Words cannot express what the Brister family is going through and there will never be enough answers as to why this has happened,” the fundraiser read. “He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

