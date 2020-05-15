4 food distribution sites to close May 26; 1 opening in Henderson to replace them

To replace the closing sites, Three Square Food Bank has added two weekly drive-thru distributions, which will begin Saturday and Wednesday at Central Christian Church at 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

Brian Fisher, 53, of Las Vegas helps distribute food at Palace Station in Las Vegas Thursday, April 16, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The emergency food distribution sites at Boulder Station, Sunset Station, Palace Station and Boulevard Mall will cease operations May 26.

Both distributions will begin at 8 a.m. every Saturday and Wednesday and remain open while supplies last, the nonprofit announced.

For a complete list of distribution sites and hours of operation, visit threesquare.org/help.

