6-week-old girl’s co-sleeping death ruled accidental

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Friday that an infant’s co-sleeping death in August was accidental.

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Friday that an infant’s co-sleeping death in August was accidental.

Anais Branom was 6 weeks old the day she was pronounced dead. The coroner’s office ruled Friday that the girl died from positional asphyxiation in an unsafe sleep environment.

Dispatch logs show police were called at 5:47 a.m. Aug. 13 to a home by Charlie Frias Park, near South Lindell Road and West Tropicana Avenue, in connection with the child’s death.

Her family had no prior history with Child Protective Services, according to a report from the department.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed at the time that they were investigating the death, but the department could not be reached for further information Friday evening.

Anais was at least the fourth baby to die this year from unsafe sleeping conditions, according to coroner records.

Ace Frazier died Feb. 8 at 3 months old; Eli Cortez died March 19 at 2 months old; and Marissa Chiquillo was 3 months old when she died June 14.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.