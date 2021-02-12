Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24

Las Vegas Valley resident and “Jeopardy!” game show champion Brayden Smith has died at 24, according to an online obituary from his family.

Brayden Smith (Sony Pictures)

Smith was a graduate of UNLV and of Liberty High School in Henderson. He was a five-time champion on “Jeopardy!” and was one of the last contestants to appear the show prior to the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

His family, in an obituary posted online by Palm Mortuary & Cemetery, said “Brayden attained a lifelong dream as a five-time champion” on Jeopardy!

“He was looking forward to competing in the show’s Tournament of Champions,” the family said in the obituary.

Smith was hospitalized for days at a Southern Nevada hospital prior to his death. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

