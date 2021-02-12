66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2021 - 1:14 pm
 
Brayden Smith (Sony Pictures)
Brayden Smith (Sony Pictures)

Las Vegas Valley resident and “Jeopardy!” game show champion Brayden Smith has died at 24, according to an online obituary from his family.

Smith was a graduate of UNLV and of Liberty High School in Henderson. He was a five-time champion on “Jeopardy!” and was one of the last contestants to appear the show prior to the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

His family, in an obituary posted online by Palm Mortuary & Cemetery, said “Brayden attained a lifelong dream as a five-time champion” on Jeopardy!

“He was looking forward to competing in the show’s Tournament of Champions,” the family said in the obituary.

Smith was hospitalized for days at a Southern Nevada hospital prior to his death. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak begins to open up Nevada, relaxes gathering limits
Sisolak begins to open up Nevada, relaxes gathering limits
2
Koch Industries teams with developer to buy Drew on Las Vegas Strip
Koch Industries teams with developer to buy Drew on Las Vegas Strip
3
Easing casino floor restrictions seen as move in right direction
Easing casino floor restrictions seen as move in right direction
4
Virgin Hotels announces opening date for Las Vegas property
Virgin Hotels announces opening date for Las Vegas property
5
Restaurant owners have mixed reactions to easing of COVID restrictions
Restaurant owners have mixed reactions to easing of COVID restrictions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST