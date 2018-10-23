Capybara found safe after brief escape from Las Vegas aquarium

A capybara is safe and sound after it briefly escaped from its home at SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium in Las Vegas.

A capybara is safe and sound after it briefly escaped from its home at SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium.

Clark County Animal Control got a call about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday from SeaQuest at the Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, to report that one of their four capybaras had escaped, county spokesman Dan Kulin said.

Capybaras are the largest rodents on the planet and are native to South America. According to the San Diego Zoo, the semiaquatic capybara stands about 2 feet tall at the shoulder and is built “somewhat like a barrel with legs.” It has long shaggy hair, a face like a beaver, no tail and slightly webbed feet.

Interesting moment in Las #Vegas for #ClarkCounty Animal Control. A capybara (largest rodent in the world) got loose while being transported to a veterinarian. Here is video of it being captured in the Boulevard Mall parking lot. The animal is owned by the SeaQuest Aquarium. pic.twitter.com/7UEE8W6LlV — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 23, 2018

Kulin said the capybara was recaptured shortly after it escaped.

SeaQuest came under fire last year after former employees alleged that hundreds of animals at the aquarium died from neglect. The aquarium opened in December 2016.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.