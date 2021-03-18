61°F
Coroner names 2nd victim found in rubble of January chapel fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2021 - 7:42 pm
 
Investigators with the Clark County coroner's office and Las Vegas police examine the area after a deceased person was found in a vacant wedding chapel that was destroyed in a fire the night before in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas firefighters battle flames engulfing a vacant wedding chapel at 1431 S. Las Vegas Blvd. inLas Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A second victim found in the rubble of a downtown fire was identified Wednesday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner identified the man as Burton Fisher, 31.

Fisher was found earlier this month and identified as the second victim of a Jan. 12 fire that destroyed a former wedding chapel located at 1431 Las Vegas Blvd., South, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The coroner had not yet ruled Fisher’s cause and manner of death Wednesday.

The first man found, 30-year-old Steven Warren, died of inhalation of products of combustion, thermal injuries and burns and methamphetamine use, the coroner ruled. His manner of death was undetermined.

The chapel was one of the last remnants of futuristic, Space-age Googie architecture that used to populate Las Vegas in the middle of the 20th Century. Over the decades, many local Googie buildings have been restructured or torn down, including the Stardust.

The damage from the fire was estimated at over $1 million. An insurance company continues to work with the fire department to investigate the cause of the fire.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

