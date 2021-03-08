71°F
2nd body recovered from rubble of January wedding chapel fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2021 - 3:30 pm
 
A second fire victim was found Saturday, March 6, 2021, in a building at the site of the former wedding chapel at 1431 S. Las Vegas Blvd. that was destroyed in a two-alarm fire Jan. 12, 2021. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Nearly two months after a fire destroyed a wedding chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard, a second body was found in the rubble.

People who illegally entered the fenced-off site of the former chapel that burned in January found the body Saturday, the Las Vegas Fire Department announced Monday.

It was the second body to be recovered from the remains of the chapel at 1413 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near Oakey Boulevard. A day after the Jan. 12 fire, officials found the body of 30-year-old Travis Warren.

In a statement, Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said the second body was found under “significant debris and insulation.” Buchanan said it appeared to arson investigators that the person was at the chapel at the time of the fire.

According to the department news release, machines started started sifting through the site Monday morning “to see if there are any more victims and attempt to find where the fire started.”

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

