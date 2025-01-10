Cybertruck blast 911 calls released: ‘This is the craziest thing I’ve seen’

In 911 audio recordings released by Las Vegas police, hotel guests and onlookers described the New Year’s Day explosion at Trump International Hotel.

Clark County Fire Department crews are seen outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas after the fire and explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In an image released by the Metropolitan Police Department on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, a charred military ID belonging to Matthew Livelsberger is seen that was recovered from the wreckage of a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded in front of Trump International in Las Vegas on Wednesday. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren shows a photo at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, of the investigation into a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded at the Trump International Hotel. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A screenshot shows a Tesla Cybertruck on fire outside the entrance of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday, January 1, 2025. (Alcides Antunes/Instagram)

“I am staying at the Trump hotel here in Las Vegas, and a really big explosion noise went off,” one caller said during the 34-minute compilation of calls posted to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Public Records Unit account on YouTube. “I can see all the smoke from my room.”

On the morning of Jan. 1, 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger fatally shot himself in the head right before his rented Cybertruck, which was parked near the entrance of Trump International, exploded, authorities said. Seven people were injured.

Since the explosion, Metro has held multiple news conferences about the explosion. On Tuesday, police said that the active-duty soldier had used ChatGPT to plan the explosion and that the results “could have been much worse.”

“Are we fine? Do I just stay in my room?” someone asked in one of the 911 calls Metro released from that morning. “I have little kids.”

The dispatcher in the recording could be heard instructing the caller to contact security and reassuring them that Metro was coming. Another guest said they tried to call security but could not get through to anyone.

“It looks like there is a fire going on in the valet. We have fire, medical, and police on the way,” a dispatcher told a caller. “Just stay in your room. If you need to evacuate, someone will come get you.”

One person in the audio called from the 62nd floor of the tower to ask what was going on.

“We heard explosions — a gunshot or something,” they said. “We heard a lot of popping noises.”

Another person calling from near the Fashion Show mall witnessed the explosion and said, “The boom sounded like a mini bomb.”

“The whole place is covered in smoke,” they said. “This is the craziest thing I’ve seen.”

