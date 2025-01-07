Metro to release more details on Cybertruck explosion

Police are expected to share more information about a New Year’s Day Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump International in a briefing Monday.

A photo of Matthew Alan Livelsberger is shown as Sheriff Kevin McMahill talks to the news media at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, regarding the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded at the Trump International Hotel. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sheriff Kevin McMahill talks to the news media at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, regarding a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded at Trump International. Looking on are Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, left, and Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sheriff Kevin McMahill shows a photo of the military ID of Alan Livelsberger, who died in a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded at the Trump International Hotel, during a press conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities identified the man behind the explosion as active-duty military operations sergeant Matthew Livelsberger.

Livelsberger, 37, shot himself in the head on the morning of Jan. 1 seconds before his rented Cybertruck exploded, injuring seven bystanders, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill previously said.

Authorities said Livelsberger likely suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and that he kept a diary on his phone leading up to the explosion.

“Consider this last sunset of ‘24 and my actions the end of our sickness and a new chapter of health for our people,” Livelsberger wrote, according to copies of the notes shared by the Metropolitan Police Department. “Rally around the Trump, Musky, Kennedy, and ride this wave to the highest hegemony for all Americans!”

Alicia Arritt, Livelsberger’s former girlfriend, told multiple news outlets that he confided in her about pain and exhaustion, symptoms that Arritt, who served as an army nurse, said are typical of traumatic brain injury.

These kinds of injuries can cause personality changes later in life, Arritt told news outlets.

After losing contact for years, Arritt said that she received messages from Livelsberger in December, including videos of the Cybertruck and its dancing headlights, which can sync up with music.

Arritt told news outlets that she doesn’t know what drove her former boyfriend to do what he did, but that she believed he needed more support from the military.

Authorities said on Friday that their investigation hinted at a possible motive, highlighting “potential other family issues or personal grievances” held by Livelsberger, in addition to his likely PTSD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

