Sources: Person behind explosion at Trump International sent suicide note

Before he caused the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump International on New Year’s Day, Matthew Livelsberger wrote a suicide note, according to two law enforcement sources.

Before he caused the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump International on New Year’s Day, Matthew Livelsberger sent a suicide note to a former Navy Seal and CIA contractor who has a podcast about the problems encountered by military personnel, according to two law enforcement sources.

The note, which is still in podcaster Shawn Ryan’s possession, has not been released but the FBI is working with him to determine the contents.

Law enforcement is planning a 1 p.m. News conference to discuss it.

Police said Thursday that the driver of the truck was officially identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Matthew Livelsberger, 37, who shot himself in the head seconds before the explosion.

Seven people suffered minor injuries in the explosion. Police have said the motive is not clear.

Spencer Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas division, said Thursday that determining the motive “remains our number one priority.”

“We know we have a bombing, absolutely, and it’s a bombing that certainly has factors that raise concern,” he said. “It’s not lost on us that it’s in front of the Trump building, that it’s a Tesla vehicle. But we don’t have information at this point that definitively tells us or suggests it was because of this particular ideology or any of the reasoning behind it.”

McMahill previously said Livelsberger was a military operations sergeant who served in the U.S. Army as a Green Beret.

