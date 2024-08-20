108°F
Dogs rescued from Las Vegas highway by Nevada Highway Patrol

This photo from the Nevada Highway Patrol shows two of the three German shepherds rescued by the Highway Patrol on Monday, August 19, 2024, on the 215 Beltway at Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol via X)
This photo from the Nevada Highway Patrol shows three German shepherds rescued by the Highway Patrol on Monday, August 19, 2024, on the 215 Beltway at Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol via X)
This photo from the Nevada Highway Patrol shows one of the three German shepherds rescued by the Highway Patrol on Monday, August 19, 2024, on the 215 Beltway at Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol via X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2024 - 9:48 am
 

Not everyone helped by the Nevada Highway Patrol has two legs.

The Highway Patrol reported that its troopers were able to rescue three German shepherds Monday night after they were found on the northern 215 Beltway at Jones Boulevard.

In a post early Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, the Highway Patrol said some good Samaritans helped the troopers rescue the animals.

The three dogs were taken to the Animal Foundation, where they can “hopefully be reunited with their humans,” the Highway Patrol said.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

