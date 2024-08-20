Dogs rescued from Las Vegas highway by Nevada Highway Patrol

The Nevada Highway Patrol said some good Samaritans helped in the rescue of three German shepherds from the highway.

This photo from the Nevada Highway Patrol shows one of the three German shepherds rescued by the Highway Patrol on Monday, August 19, 2024, on the 215 Beltway at Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol via X)

This photo from the Nevada Highway Patrol shows three German shepherds rescued by the Highway Patrol on Monday, August 19, 2024, on the 215 Beltway at Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol via X)

This photo from the Nevada Highway Patrol shows two of the three German shepherds rescued by the Highway Patrol on Monday, August 19, 2024, on the 215 Beltway at Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol via X)

Not everyone helped by the Nevada Highway Patrol has two legs.

The Highway Patrol reported that its troopers were able to rescue three German shepherds Monday night after they were found on the northern 215 Beltway at Jones Boulevard.

⚠️ Dog Rescue ⚠️ At 10pm Monday, with the help of good samaritans, State Troopers were able to rescue 3 German Shepherds on the northern beltway, 215 and Jones. The pups were taken to the animal foundation to hopefully be reunited with their humans. #gsd #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/TS5M5bHuIc — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) August 20, 2024

In a post early Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, the Highway Patrol said some good Samaritans helped the troopers rescue the animals.

The three dogs were taken to the Animal Foundation, where they can “hopefully be reunited with their humans,” the Highway Patrol said.

