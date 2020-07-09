Death of man hit by train in downtown Las Vegas accidental

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the death of the man hit by a train in May an accident.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the death of the man hit by a train in May in downtown Las Vegas an accident.

Dennis Geary, 60, died of blunt force injuries to the head, the coroner’s office said

Geary was found by Metropolitan Police Department officers just before 1 a.m. May 12 on the railroad tracks near Main Street and Bonneville Avenue, where police said he was suffering from a head wound.

Police said at the time they believed Geary was homeless, and the coroner’s office said his place of residence was unknown.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.