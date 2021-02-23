60°F
Downtown Las Vegas Greyhound bus station closed after nearly 50 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2021 - 6:53 pm
 
Updated February 23, 2021 - 8:49 pm
The final customer runs to catch the final bus leaving the Greyhound bus terminal on Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on its final day of operation Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The station is moving south to the Regional Transportation CommissionÕs South Strip Transfer Terminal. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The final customer runs to catch the final bus leaving the Greyhound bus terminal on Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on its final day of operation Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The station is moving south to the Regional Transportation CommissionÕs South Strip Transfer Terminal. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The final customer runs to catch the final bus leaving the Greyhound bus terminal on Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on its final day of operation Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The station is moving south to the Regional Transportation CommissionÕs South Strip Transfer Terminal. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Greyhound bus terminal on Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on its final day of operation Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The station is moving south to the Regional Transportation Commission's South Strip Transfer Terminal. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Greyhound bus terminal on Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on its final day of operation Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The station is moving south to the Regional Transportation Commission's South Strip Transfer Terminal. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
One of the final customers shows his ticket at the Greyhound bus terminal on Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on its final day of operation Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The station is moving south to the Regional Transportation Commission's South Strip Transfer Terminal. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Greyhound bus terminal on Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on its final day of operation Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The station is moving south to the Regional Transportation Commission's South Strip Transfer Terminal. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Greyhound bus terminal on Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on its final day of operation Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The station is moving south to the Regional Transportation Commission's South Strip Transfer Terminal. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Greyhound bus terminal on Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on its final day of operation Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The station is moving south to the Regional Transportation Commission's South Strip Transfer Terminal. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The final customer runs to catch the final bus leaving the Greyhound bus terminal on Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on its final day of operation Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The station is moving south to the Regional Transportation CommissionÕs South Strip Transfer Terminal. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

After operating at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas for nearly 50 years, the Greyhound bus station closed its doors Tuesday.

The station has moved south to the Regional Transportation Commission’s South Strip Transfer Terminal near McCarran International Airport off Sunset Road, the Plaza announced Monday.

“Ciao. Bye. End of an era,” CEO Jonathan Jossel said in a Monday tweet noting the terminal’s closure.

The new RTC Greyhound station began operations Tuesday, according to the RTC.

After deciding not to renew Greyhound’s long-running lease, the Plaza last year announced the 48,500-square-foot space would be redeveloped to include new dining, entertainment and retail options.

Additionally, the Plaza will partner with the city of Las Vegas to build a pedestrian-friendly pathway leading to a new bridge connecting the hotel-casino on Main Street to Symphony Park.

The pathway will allow downtown visitors to travel between the Plaza and Symphony Park, leading them over Union Pacific railroad tracks. Plans call for the pathway to feature desert landscaping, lighting and a decorative safety wall.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

THE LATEST