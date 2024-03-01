First Friday in Arts District postponed to next week

The First Friday Foundation said the event was moved up due to forcasted high winds.

People explore the Arts Factory during First Friday in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

First Friday in the Arts District has been postponed to next Friday, March 8, organizers announced Thursday.

This is the second time organizers have postponed the event due to weather in the last year. In September, organizers rescheduled the event after the Las Vegas Valley was hit with severe flooding and rain.

No other changes to the event were announced.

Organizers said the event, located at 1025 S. 1st St., will feature an estimated 60 artists and craftspeople and over 20 food trucks.