Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Las Vegas expands to 7 days a week

An appointment-only, drive-thru COVID-19 testing program at The Orleans is expanding to seven days a week, Clark County and University Medical Center announced Friday.

Members of the Nevada National Guard direct a person at the COVID-19 drive-through testing at the parking garage at The Orleans in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The effort was coordinated with the Southern Nevada Health District. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

An appointment-only, drive-thru COVID-19 testing program at The Orleans is expanding to seven days a week, Clark County and University Medical Center announced Friday.

The testing, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, is free for anyone who doesn’t have insurance and is open to everyone, whether they have symptoms of the virus or not. Appointments can be made via UMC’s website at umcsn.com.

The drive-thru operation opened for a two-day trial run Tuesday on the first floor of the parking garage on the west site of The Orleans property off Cameron Street. This was an initial step toward making COVID-19 testing more widely available to the public, according to a county news release.

The Orleans is located at 4500 W. Tropicana Ave.

More than 1,400 people were tested during the trial run at the site, operated by Clark County, UMC and the Nevada National Guard.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.