Driver who died after hitting tree in Las Vegas Valley identified

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash near Tropicana Avenue and Buffalo Drive in on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 74-year-old Las Vegas woman who was killed Thursday afternoon after her car struck a tree in the west valley has been identified.

The victim was Harriet Hayward and her death has been ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The crash happened about 4:05 p.m. when Hayward, driving a 2004 Toyota Corolla, veered across opposing lanes of traffic along Tropicana Avenue, near Buffalo Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. The car then left the road, jumped over a sidewalk and struck a tree.

Hayward died at the scene. It was unclear Friday afternoon if Metro would count her death as a traffic-related fatality.

