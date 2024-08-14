90°F
Earthquake rattles area northwest of Las Vegas

Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Southern Desert Correctional Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Indian Springs. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jury selected in Robert Telles trial, opening statements expected Wednesday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2024 - 8:38 pm
 
Updated August 13, 2024 - 9:01 pm

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck an area northwest of Las Vegas on Tuesday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

The quake hit at 8:06 p.m. about 4 miles northwest of Indian Springs, Nevada, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was 5.8 miles deep.

Indian Springs, home to Creech Air Force Base, is 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas. The town is also home to the Southern Desert Correctional Center.

Monday quake

On Monday, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake was strongly felt from the Los Angeles area all the way to San Diego, swaying buildings, rattling dishes and setting off car alarms, but no major damage or injuries were immediately reported.

That quake comes less than a week after a 5.2 magnitude temblor hit Southern California and was also widely felt in Los Angeles. That quake caused no injuries or major damage.

Barstow quake

In July, some Las Vegas Valley residents said they felt an earthquake that hit near Barstow, California. It was a 4.9-magnitude quake, according to the USGS.

