Las Vegas residents report feeling Southern California quake

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2024 - 1:21 pm
 
Updated July 29, 2024 - 1:34 pm

Some Las Vegas Valley residents said they felt an earthquake that hit Monday afternoon near Barstow, California.

According to United States Geological Survey, a 4.9-magnitude quake hit near Barstow at 1 p.m. Two smaller quakes, 3.5 and 2.7 magnitudes, were reported shortly afterward.

The quake was centered 13.7 miles northeast of Barstow.

Multiple residents took to Twitter/X to report they felt it in the valley, including the account for the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas.

It was felt as a “rolling sensation” about 80 miles away in the desert resort city of Palm Springs, but there were no immediate reports of damage, police Lt. Gustavo Araiza told the Associated Press.

San Bernardino County had no immediate reports of damage or injuries, said Mara Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the county sheriff’s department.

