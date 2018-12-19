Local Las Vegas

Fallen Las Vegas police officer honored at park groundbreaking

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2018 - 6:33 pm
 
Updated December 18, 2018 - 8:01 pm

Nearly four and a half years after her husband died in the line of duty, Nicole Beck helped break ground Tuesday afternoon on a northwest Las Vegas park that will bear his name.

Las Vegas officials and the family of Alyn Beck broke ground on the 10-acre park that will be named after the Metropolitan Police Department officer, who was shot and killed along with his fellow officer on June 8, 2014.

Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were ambushed by anti-government extremists Jerad and Amanda Miller while eating at a CiCis pizza on Nellis Boulevard.

Alyn Beck’s widow and his father, Ronnie Beck, participated in the ceremony with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Metro Capt. Sasha Larkin, Las Vegas Ward 6 Councilwoman Michele Fiore; and representatives from the park’s developer and general contractor.

“We can never repay the service of officer Beck, but we can create a peaceful place where he can be remembered,” Goodman told the crowd at Tuesday afternoon’s ceremony.

The Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park, at 9220 Brent Lane near Kyle Canyon Road and U.S. Highway 95, will feature two LED-lit sports fields, a shaded playground, water-play features, a basketball court, shade trees with benches, a handicapped-accessible ramp and landscaping.

Nicole Beck thanked city officials Tuesday for their work building the park. She said she heard talk of building a park on the vacant lot in the area since she moved to the city while pregnant with her now-teenage daughter.

“There are so many community members here that I know, and I love, and loved Alyn,” she told the crowd before joking about the park’s delayed construction. “And I think they’re so excited that the park will be named after somebody they loved, but also that the park will finally be built.”

The city voted to name the park in honor of Alyn Beck in June 2015.

After resolving permit issues, construction of the park is ready to go, and it should be completed in about a year, Fiore said.

“It’s going to be a jewel in this community, just as officer Beck was,” Fiore told the crowd.

Fiore said that when she was elected in July 2017, she made it her “number one priority” to build the park. She told the crowd that she had a new idea to improve the park by erecting a bronze statue of the two fallen officers.

The city also plans to build a park for Soldo in the northern valley “as we develop up there,” Fiore said.

Lombardo told those gathered that it’s important to remember when someone makes “the ultimate sacrifice and loses their life in the call of duty.”

“I make that promise to you Nicole, that we will always remember,” Lombardo said.

As Nicole Beck spoke to the audience, her voice cracked, and she said she promised herself she wouldn’t cry. She said that if her husband were here, he would have “cracked a joke about it.”

“I think he would have said ‘I’m just a normal guy, I just was doing my job; don’t make a fuss about me,’” she said after the ceremony. “But he did deserve it.”

Beck said as her children grow up, she hopes they will visit the park and remember their father.

“I hope they get a sense of meaning of what their dad meant to the community,” she said. “That they will know that he will really never be forgotten.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Dan Barnson steps down
Arbor View football coach Dan Barnson stepped down Friday after 12 seasons at the helm. Under Barnson, the Aggies won 104 games and became one of the top programs in Las Vegas. The Aggies went 12-2 in 2018 and won a region championship for the first time in program history. Barnson loves Friday nights, but said the 12-month commitment was getting exhausting.
NFR 2018 Highlights
NFR 2018 highlights from every round of this years rodeo.
NFR 2018 Round 10 Highlights
NFR 2018 Round 10 Highlights of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR- Joe Frost
NFR Bull Rider Joe Frost talks about the difference in bulls and his family legacy with Cassie Soto before the last round of the National Finals Rodeo.
Herm Edwards on LV Bowl loss
Arizona State coach Herm Edwards talks about the loss in the Las Vegas Bowl. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth after LV Bowl
Linebacker George Helmuth talks about Fresno State's turnaround. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Youth cancer survivor receives gift bat at Winter Meetings
Cancer survivor Steven Mondragon, baseball player at Los Altos High in Hacienda Heights, California, received a complimentary bamboo bat during the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 12, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFR Day 9 Highlights
Highlights from round 9 of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR 2018- Will Lummus Leads in Steer Wrestling
As NFR 2018 enters day nine, steer wrestler Will Lummus continues to see his name at the top of the standings. Las Vegas Review Journal host Cassie Soto speaks with the Mississippi native about his excitement to be participating in his first ever NFR.
John Saccenti on the Las Vegas Bowl's future
Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti talks about the game's future. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
UNLV's Mbacke Diong on his offensive improvement
UNLV forward Mbacke Diong talks about his offensive improvement. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
NFR dirt is the most important part of the rodeo
NFR has bull riding, saddle bronc, barrel racing, tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, and bareback riding but one of the most important part of the rodeo according to construction maintenance manager Allen Rheinheimer is the dirt that they all take place in. Review-Journal sports writer Ed Graney chats with Rheinheimer and ground man John Jamison to get an inside look at the dirt in Thomas & Mack at the National Finals Rodeo.
North Las Vegas Pedestrian-cyclist Survey
North Las Vegas officials are seeking comments from residents in hopes of bettering their experience in the city. An online survey has been set up for citizens to share their opinions and give their suggestions.
NFR Day 8 Highlights
Highlights from round 8 of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR - Wyatt Denny Talks About Representing Nevada
NFR Bareback Rider Wyatt Denny talks to host Cassie Soto about being the only Nevada representative in the NFR this year and his skiing talent.
Junior NFR Offers Breakaway Roping for Girls
Unlike the NFR at the Thomas and Mack Center, the Junior NFR at the Las Vegas Convention Center offers breakaway roping for girls 19-and under. This event allows the young women of rodeo one more event to participate in, aside from barrel racing.
North Las Vegas Pedestrian-Cyclist Survey
North Las Vegas officials are seeking comments from residents in hopes of bettering their experience in the city. An online survey has been set up for citizens to share their opinions and give their suggestions.
NFR Day 7 Highlights
Highlights from the 7th go-round of the 2018 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR- Jessica Routier
NFR Barrel Racer Jessica Routier talks about being at her first NFR, her horses, and her family with Cassie Soto in front of Thomas & Mack before round 7 of the National Finals Rodeo.
The Nevada State Museum
The Nevada State Museum of Las Vegas, located at the Springs Preserve, covers all eras of the state, from prehistoric to today.
NFR Day 6 Highlights
Highlights from the 6th go-round of the 2018 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
Las Vegas Bowl Teams Talk Shop at Maverick Helicopters
Arizona State, Fresno State talk to the media at Maverick Helicopters.
NFR- Will Lowe
NFR Bareback Rider Will Lowe talks with Aaron Drawhorn about his 15 years at the NFR, starting to ride at age 7, and renewing his wedding vowels this year in Las Vegas before night 6 of the National Finals Rodeo.
Veterans Village
Veterans Village and Veterans Village II were created to assist homeless veterans get back on their feet. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday party cocktails
Veterans Village II Unveils Model Container Home
Veteran's Village II unveiled a model container home. The organization will be building 10 of these container homes to house veterans of the village. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
NFR Day 5 Highlights
NFR Day 5 Highlights
NFR- Kory Koontz
NFR Team Roper Kory Koontz talks about his years at the event since 1992, his dynamic with a 23 year old partner Dustin Egusquiza, and how he contines to perform with diabetes with Aaron Drawhorn outside of Thomas & Mack before round 5 of the National Rodeo Finals.
Meet the woman behind the Las Vegas Bowl
Melissa Meacham-Grossman is the associate executive director for the Las Vegas Bowl. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFR Highlights Day 4
NFR highlights day 4
Tony Sanchez wraps up the UNLV season
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez wraps up the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like