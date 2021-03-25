FDA says Real Water is not cooperating with investigation

The maker of Real Water is not cooperating with an investigation into cases of liver illness associated with the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Las Vegas-based maker of Real Water is not cooperating with a federal investigation into cases of illness and liver failure associated with the alkaline water, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas-based maker of Real Water is not cooperating with a federal investigation into cases of illness and liver failure associated with the alkaline water, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

The FDA has not been provided with requested records from the company’s facilities in Henderson and Mesa, Arizona, prompting the agency to issue a demand for records on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Brent Jones, the company’s president and a former Nevada legislature, previously released a video on Real Water’s website, saying he is cooperating with the FDA.

Three California women are leading a federal class-action lawsuit filed Monday against the company, which would allow anyone who has suffered illnesses after drinking the water to join the case. A subclass of people who purchased and consumed the water in California would also be able to join the case.

Real Water, which is sold across the southwest, was marketed as “alkalized water infused with negative ions” and touted on its label as “the healthiest drinking water available.” The FDA has now warned consumers, restaurants and retailers not to drink, cook with, sell or serve the product.

Another lawsuit filed Wednesday claims a Las Vegas family suffered “catastrophic poisoning” after exposure to unidentified toxins in the water. The complaint said a 5-year-old girl experienced liver malfunction in November and continues to experience medical problems.

At least six complaints had been filed as of late Wednesday. In another suit, UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar claimed he suffered liver failure and was hospitalized for five days after drinking Real Water.

The FDA originally said the agency was alerted to five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis, which causes liver failure, in infants and children from November.

“Although the investigation is ongoing, current epidemiologic information indicates that this alkaline water product may be the cause of the illnesses,” the FDA said Thursday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.