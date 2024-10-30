Fire chief says investigation into fire that left 4 dead could take ‘several months’

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck addressed the media Wednesday afternoon on the current status of an investigation into a house fire last week.

The remains of a charred house are seen after an early morning fire at 8332 Langhorne Creek Street near West Windmill Lane and South Jones Boulevard in southwest Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Two people suffered injuries and four remain unaccounted for after the fire. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A makeshift memorial is seen in front of a now-mostly demolished house that burned to the ground days before, killing two adults and two children at the home on Langhorne Creek Street, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A now-demolished house that burned to the ground days before, killing two adults and two children at the home on Langhorne Creek Street is seen, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck addressed the media Wednesday afternoon about an ongoing investigation into a house fire that left four people dead last week.

Just before 4:10 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to a fire at 8332 Langhorne Creek, Steinbeck said. The house is near West Windmill Lane and South Jones Boulevard in southwest Las Vegas.

The victims have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 48-year-old Ibrahim Adem, 43-year-old Abdusalem Adem, 7-year-old Anaya Adem and 6-year-old Aaliyah Adem.

Abdul Adem’s wife Senait Adem and her young son, Amani, survived by jumping out of a third-floor window. As the rest of the family got ready to follow, the roof and floor collapsed, according to a GoFundMe page for the family.

The house was largely demolished Monday.

Steinbeck said during the press conference Wednesday that the fire investigation is expected to take at least three months to a year, but that fire officials believe the fire was accidental.

Assit. Chief Carlito Rayos encouraged anyone with video of the fire before 4 a.m. to share their footage with fire officials to help investigators better understand the fire’s behavior prior to the roof collapsing.

Steinbeck said those who wish to support the family financially during this time can donate to the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation, which will be donating 100 percent of its proceeds to the Adem family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.