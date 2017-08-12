ad-fullscreen
Heat played role in death of man found at Wetlands Park

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2017 - 5:44 pm
 

A 63-year-old man found dead near the Clark County Wetlands Park on July 9 died partly because of heat, the Clark County coroner’s office said Friday.

William Henry Brooks died of environmental heat stress, chronic renal failure and tobacco use, the coroner’s office said. His death was determined an accident.

Brooks’s body was found about 3 p.m. July 9 in a wash near the park, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

His city of residence was unknown, the coroner’s office said. Police said Brooks appeared to be homeless.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

