Heat played role in death of man found at Wetlands Park

The 63-year-old man found dead near the Clark County Wetlands Park on July 9 died partly because of heat, the Clark County coroner’s office said Friday.

A view of Frenchman Mountain from the Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. (F. Andrew Taylor/View) @FAndrewTaylorPress

William Henry Brooks died of environmental heat stress, chronic renal failure and tobacco use, the coroner’s office said. His death was determined an accident.

Brooks’s body was found about 3 p.m. July 9 in a wash near the park, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

His city of residence was unknown, the coroner’s office said. Police said Brooks appeared to be homeless.

