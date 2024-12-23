ICE: Wrong-way driver in crash that killed Metro officer ordered to leave US in 2021

The wrong-way driver who fatally collided with a Metropolitan Police Department officer was ordered to leave the country by a Texas judge in 2021, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson.

Ashlee Pulsipher, widow of Las Vegas police officer Colton Pulsipher, center, watches the casket go past the motorcycle of her husband during funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Moapa Wednesday Dec. 18, 2024. Pulsipher was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver on his way home from a shift. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The wrong-way driver who killed a Metropolitan police Department officer in a head-on crash earlier this month was in the country illegally, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson.

An immigration judge in Texas judge issued a removal order against Fernando Jimenez-Jimenez in 2021, according to ICE.

Jimenez-Jimenez, 31, also died in the Dec. 12 crash when the Ford F150 he was driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 crashed head-on into a Toyota Corolla driven by Metropolitan Police Department officer Colton Pulsipher, 29, of Moapa.

Accident investigators reported finding several containers of alcohol and marijuana in the F150, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Results of toxicology reports are still pending.

Pulsipher was heading home in his vehicle after work when he killed. A third motorist suffered substantial injuries and had to be flown from Moapa to University Medical Center in Las Vegas for treatment, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

ICE said Jimenez-Jimenez was a citizen of Mexico and had entered the U.S. in 2019 before being “returned to Mexico on an order of expedited removal,” an ICE spokesperson said.

He then applied for admission to the U.S. with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Brownsville, Texas, in January 2020 before an immigration judge ordered he be removed in Dec. 2021, according to ICE.

Noncitizens are able to pursue relief from removal until they have exhausted all due process and appeals, according to an ICE spokesperson. But once someone exhausts these options, they remain subject to a final order of removal from an immigration judge, and that order “must be carried out,” the spokesperson said.

According to Metro, Pulsipher was assigned to the department’s traffic bureau’s tourist safety division. Nonprofit Behind the Blue shared on a memorial page that Pulsipher leaves behind his wife, Ashlee, and their three children: Carlee, 5, Brett, 2, and Jonny, 11 months.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.