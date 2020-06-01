Imagine Dragons singer to join Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas

Dan Reynolds tweeted that he’ll be at Mandalay Bay at 5 p.m. and Trump Tower at 7 p.m. “to peacefully protest.”

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs during a show for the bands' new album "Origins" at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A Black Lives Matter demonstrator attempts to calm other protesters as they yell at a line of police on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fourth night of Black Lives Matter protests is planned Monday on the Strip, and Las Vegas native and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds said he plans to attend.

Reynolds tweeted that he’ll be at Mandalay Bay at 5 p.m. and Trump Tower at 7 p.m. “to peacefully protest.”

I’ll be heading out to peacefully protest tonight in Las Vegas. I’ve heard people are gathering around 5pm at Mandalay Bay & 7pm at Trump tower. these names will be on my mind and in my heart. may we do them justice. pic.twitter.com/1DSGBxNGor — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) June 1, 2020

The past three nights of protests resulted in vandalized and looted businesses, tear gas, nonlethal bullets and arrests, despite the protests starting off peaceful each evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department said its officers arrested 155 people during Sunday night’s protest, including 148 misdemeanor arrests and seven felonies. Two officers received minor injuries during the protests, police said.

Below is a running account of Monday’s protests from Review-Journal reporters on the scene:

5:00 p.m.

Businesses closing early

Businesses near UNLV closed early Monday due to concerns about a protest at the school Monday night.

The local Target and Sprint Store were closed by 5 p.m.

– Mick Akers

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.