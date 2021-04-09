Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction

A jury in Las Vegas awarded $29.5 million on Friday to the family of a woman who was left brain damaged after being treated for a severe allergic reaction in 2013.

Chantel Giacalone is cared for by her father, Jack, in this undated photo. (Nettles Morris Law Firm)

A jury awarded $29.5 million on Friday to the family of a woman who was left brain damaged after being treated for a severe allergic reaction in 2013 by MedicWest Ambulance.

“At least my daughter will be taken care of,” her father, Jack Giacalone, said after the verdict was read.

Attorney Christian Morris argued in the nearly three-week civil trial that MedicWest negligently treated Chantel Giacalone’s allergic reaction.

In February 2013, Chantel Giacalone took a bite out of a pretzel infused with peanut butter while in Las Vegas for a convention. Afterward, the then-27-year-old aspiring actress and model went into anaphylactic shock.

She lost oxygen to her brain for a period of minutes after seeking treatment from MedicWest Ambulance, which was running the medic station that day.

“Every minute of Chantel’s life has been inextricably altered,” Morris said in closing arguments Thursday. “Every single minute since she walked into that medic room to a company that chose profits over patient care.”

Morris had argued that MedicWest was negligent in its care because neither of the two medics on-site that day had IV epinephrine — an adrenaline treatment for severe allergic reactions that is required by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The requirement was established by a task force that MedicWest sits on, according to testimony and arguments.

Morris said the medics only had intramuscular epinephrine in their bags — which they did deploy — but the IV is required for when a patient is going into full anaphylaxis.

The attorney argued that the cost of the drug was only $2.42. She asked the jury for more than $60 million in damages for past and future medical expenses, as well as past and future pain and emotional suffering.

While MedicWest denied any wrongdoing and maintained that Chantel Giacalone had never lost consciousness in their care, its attorney William Drury told the eight-person jury that if the company were found negligent, $8 million in damages would suffice.

The company also argued that the outcome would have been inevitable due to the woman’s heightened sensitivity to peanuts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the amount of the jury’s award.